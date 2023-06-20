Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun to head 165-year-old English orchestra the Halle

SINGAPORE – Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun has been appointed the principal conductor and artistic adviser of the Halle, a 165-year-old symphony orchestra based in Manchester, United Kingdom.

His official appointment from September 2024 will be for a five-year term, but the 36-year-old is already on the job.

He will conduct the Halle at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Saturday and lead the orchestra on its tour of Spain in January.

In a statement, Wong said the Halle is “an orchestra I have always admired for its beautiful sound and tradition”.

He added: “It is a privilege to become a part of Manchester’s vibrant cultural scene and to continue the high standards of music-making associated with Sir Mark Elder and our distinguished predecessors.”

Sir Mark Elder, who has been with the orchestra since 1999 and is credited with reviving the orchestra’s musical standards, will become Conductor Emeritus.

Mr David Butcher, the Halle’s chief executive, said in a statement that “everyone at the Halle is excited” about the appointment.

“From the very first moment in rehearsal, it was clear there was a special alchemy between Kah Chun and the players, which blossomed into a magical and unforgettable experience for musicians and audience alike,” he said.

Wong has been appointed to various high-profile orchestras since winning the first prize at the Gustav Mahler Conducting Competition in 2016.

In 2018, he became the first Asian chief conductor of Germany’s Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra. His work with the orchestra earned him the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany.

He was also appointed chief conductor of the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra in May 2022.

Wong is not the only Singaporean heading up a major Manchester cultural institution.

Mr Low Kee Hong, 52, is creative director of the renowned Manchester International Festival and is spearheading a £186 million (S$304 million) space which opens in June.