Singaporean artist duo Chow and Lin’s The Poverty Line acquired by Museum of Modern Art New York

SINGAPORE – Artist duo Chow and Lin’s art project The Poverty Line has been acquired by the Museum of Modern Art New York (MoMA) as a permanent collection.

The Poverty Line, a decade-long project that ended in 2020, is a visual anthropology exploring the issue of poverty through food. The husband-and-wife team conducted case studies in 36 countries and territories around the world.

The resulting photograph series presents food items shot on newspapers of the place in question, presenting a unified aesthetic while tackling questions of food security.

The museum acquired 48 works from two sets of The Poverty Line series. No Singaporean museum has collected the duo’s works.

In an interview over Zoom, Stefen Chow and Huiyi Lin expressed their surprise upon hearing news of the acquisition in May. The duo, based in Beijing since 2008, said the acquisition process took about five years.

Malaysia-born, Singapore-raised Chow, 43, said: “It all happened very fast after the meeting with the senior curator, Paola Antonelli. We never expected The Poverty Line to end up in MoMA. When it happened, we really felt it was a dream come true.”

Of the reason for MoMA’s acquisition, Ms Antonelli, 60, told The Straits Times over e-mail: “We chose to consider Chow and Lin’s The Poverty Line from the perspective of information design and data visualisation, and found it complex and meaningful.”

Singaporean economist Lin, 43, who is doing a Master in Fine Arts at the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA) in Beijing, said the project was born of a confluence of her research expertise and Chow’s background in photojournalism. This collaboration enabled them to engage with diverse communities.

For each country, the artists went to local food markets and assembled a food basket consisting of 60 to 100 items from different food groups, such as carbohydrates, fruit and vegetables, and snacks. Each basket was filled based on the poverty line defined by the government of each country.

They published their work in a book in 2021. The Poverty Line was chosen as MoMa’s Top 10 Photobooks, a moment the pair described as a “breakthrough”, alongside a Luma Rencontres Dummy Book Award Arles that they clinched in 2019.

Chow said: “MoMa’s new approach is about getting people involved in the institutions of art to think about what is the future of art, how it breaks into new areas and talks about changes we see in tech, society and systems in society today.”

The acquisition is a vindication of their work.

He added: “We learnt that MoMA is very inclusive in its acceptance of what is art. Right at the beginning of working on this project, we didn’t think we were doing art. We thought we were just observing and documenting.”