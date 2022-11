SINGAPORE – Two panels on Sunday inadvertently spent a great deal of time talking about minority representation in fiction, a topic some writers were visibly more comfortable tackling than others.

A panel on “modern anxieties” plaguing writers framed the issue of diversity as a source of anxiety for authors today. Writers Jinny Koh and Judith Huang said they had felt pressure to include non-Chinese characters in their books, which they were disinclined to do.