Singapore Writers Festival: ‘We write fiction every day’ – Jeanette Winterson on how she writes

Jeanette Winterson with moderator Kenneth Kwok, in a session where she shared about her writing process. PHOTOS: ARTS HOUSE LIMITED
Clement Yong
Updated
Published
43 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Where she spoke persuasively during her Saturday session about the need for those in the arts to not shy away from tackling technological issues, Jeanette Winterson on Sunday gave Singapore Writers Festival participants a privileged glimpse into how she writes.

Speaking to about 50 aspiring writers and admiring fans who paid an extra $60 for the In A Tiny Room series hosted at the Mandala Club, she revealed that she sometimes limits her reading of novels to retain the integrity of her authorial voice.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top