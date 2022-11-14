Singapore Writers Festival: ‘We write fiction every day’ – Jeanette Winterson on how she writes

SINGAPORE – Where she spoke persuasively during her Saturday session about the need for those in the arts to not shy away from tackling technological issues, Jeanette Winterson on Sunday gave Singapore Writers Festival participants a privileged glimpse into how she writes.

Speaking to about 50 aspiring writers and admiring fans who paid an extra $60 for the In A Tiny Room series hosted at the Mandala Club, she revealed that she sometimes limits her reading of novels to retain the integrity of her authorial voice.