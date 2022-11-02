Singapore Writers Festival: Talks, shows and films to catch

SINGAPORE – Book lovers, rejoice. The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) is returning as a full-scale physical event from Friday to Nov 20, with more than 200 talks, workshops, films, exhibitions, performances and other events.

These will be happening mainly in Civic District venues such as The Arts House, Victoria Theatre, National Gallery Singapore and the Asian Civilisations Museum, as well as other parts of the island.

An outdoor “festival village” – spilling into the pedestrianised area between Anderson Bridge and Empress Lawn – has also been introduced for the first time.

SWF, now in its 25th edition, is helmed by poet Pooja Nansi and organised by Arts House Limited. More than 280 local and international writers are taking part, including headliners such as British novelist Jeanette Winterson, American sci-fi writer Ted Chiang, and poet and essayist Claudia Rankine. Go to str.sg/wjPa

Here are some events on The Straits Times’ radar:

1. Opening Debate: This House Believes That The Remake Is Better Than The Original

The ever-popular festival debate is back. Hosted by Lucas Ho and Joses Ho, it features Joshua Ip, Amanda Chong, Rebekah Dorai and Jo Tan on the Proposition; and Adrian Tan, Oniatta Effendi, Petrina Kow and Shamini Flint on the Opposition.

Where: Victoria Theatre, 11 Empress Place

When: Friday, 8.30 to 10pm

Admission: Festival pass ($30) with registration

Info: str.sg/wjPb

2. Getting To Know The Pioneering Malay Female Writers Of SWF 2022