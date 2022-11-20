Singapore Writers Festival: Sharing by Tommy Koh, Kamal Al-Solaylee; publishers discuss translation

SINGAPORE – Literary translation and the challenges faced by the scene in Singapore were explored in a lively discussion at the Singapore Writers Festival on Saturday.

On the panel were Mr Tung Roh Suan of Balestier Press, Mr Ng Kah Gay of Ethos Books and Ms Tan Waln Ching, founder of City Book Room.

Ms Tan, whose publishing arm recently released a Chinese translation of Alfian Sa’at’s Corridor (1999), said: “The obstacles to publishing translated works are twofold: funding and finding suitable translators.

The process of publishing translated works is more complicated, in which multiple discussions between editor, author, translator and proofreader are involved. This increases the cost and time, but we do not have other sources of funding, except the National Arts Council (NAC).”

She noted that courses offered by organisations such as the Singapore Book Council are “mostly tailored to beginners”.

“But publishing houses looking for translators are not just looking for techniques, but also a wealth of reading and translating experience in terms of literary works. Most translators have to hold down a day job, and translation requires time and energy. I hope the Government can be more supportive of the fledgling local scene of translation publication, in terms of funding and other areas towards (helping) publishing houses and translators.”

Mr Tung, the founding editor of Balestier Press, would like the Singapore Literature Prize to introduce a separate category for translation. It would also help, he added, if funding for translation could be administered by more groups other the NAC.

Mr Ng noted that given the small size of the Singapore market, it makes sense for publishers to go regional and work with patrons. Teo You Yenn’s bestseller This Is What Inequality Looks Like, which Ethos Books published in 2018, has since been translated into Chinese for readers in China.