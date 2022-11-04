Singapore Writers Festival opens with celebration of Malay women writers

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Writers Festival kicked off on Friday with an opening ceremony at the National Gallery Singapore.

This year’s event – back in full force since the onslaught of the pandemic – has more than 200 programmes and some 280 speakers from Singapore and other countries.

Among the headliners are British author Jeanette Winterson, American sci-fi author Ted Chiang and Hong Kong writer Tung Chiao.

“After two years of digital and hybrid editions, it feels nothing short of surreal to be making a return to a full-scale format this year,” said festival director Pooja Nansi.

The annual festival, now in its 25th edition, runs from Nov 4 to 20 and spans three weekends for the first time.

Most of the events will be happening in the Civic District, where a new festival village has also been introduced.

Ms Nansi added: “The newly pedestrianised area around Victoria Theatre and The Arts House will be transformed into a literary and lifestyle playground where everyone of all ages is welcome to soak in the festive vibes and enjoy some F&B offerings, stellar music acts and sunset DJ sets.”

Before the ceremony, President Halimah Yacob attended an exhibition at The Arts House spotlighting pioneering women of the Malay literary scene, titled Not An If But A Must!.

She said in a speech afterwards: “The festival is the first platform to honour and showcase, at a national level, the contributions of Raja Aisyah Sulaiman, Adibah Amin, Dr Hadijah Rahmat, Dr Sa’eda Buang, Rasiah Halil as well as the collective Kumpulan Bebas Melata, which includes Rohani Din, Khaziah Yem, Kamaria Buang, Faridah Taib and Nordita Taib.

“Spanning from the early 20th century till today, their works sought to explain, interpret, understand, and respond to the world in which we live.”

The showcase, she adds, is “testament to their tenacity and perseverance”.

SWF is organised by Arts House Limited and commissioned by the National Arts Council. Its theme this year, “IF”, was inspired by a poem by Cyril Wong.

Go to www.singaporewritersfestival.com for more information.