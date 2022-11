SINGAPORE – Is the remake better than the original? On the opening night of the Singapore Writers Festival, eight speakers came head to head over this topic.

Proposing the motion This House Believes That The Remake Is Better Than The Original were Jo Tan, Amanda Chong, Rebekah Dorai and Joshua Ip. On the other side were Petrina Kow, Oniatta Effendi, Shamini Flint and Adrian Tan.