Singapore Writers Festival: Ms Marvel comic co-creator missed her first writers' fest invite

SINGAPORE - American author G. Willow Wilson logs on promptly for her Zoom interview even though it is 6am for the Seattle-based novelist. She introduces herself - "Hi, this is Willow" - so quietly that the three people already on the video call almost miss her entry.

The 39-year-old, best known for her groundbreaking work as co-creator of the Ms Marvel comic series featuring a Pakistani Muslim heroine, is finally participating in the Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) after missing her first invite five years ago.