SINGAPORE – Festivalgoers gathered at The Arts House on Sunday for a thoughtful discussion on inclusivity, sustainability and care.

On the panel were writers Kristian-Marc James Paul and Mysara Aljaru, who both co-edited Brown Is Redacted: Reflecting On Race In Singapore (2022); Kuansong Victor Zhuang, who works in disability studies; and Dawn-Joy Leong, an artist who is autistic.