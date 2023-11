SINGAPORE – Identity, comedy and connection were some of the standout topics at Singapore Writers Festival on Nov 22 and 25.

Authors Rosemarie Somaiah and Nilanjana Sengupta drew a large turnout for In Hyphenated Identities: Singapore’s Women And The Art of Storytelling on the evening of Nov 22. The women began with presentations about their experiences unpacking identity not only as Indians, but also as women.