SINGAPORE – A sombre, thoughtful mood settled over Singapore Writers’ Festival last Saturday as topics of home, racism and feminism engaged audience members.

Heart Is Where The Home Is featured Filipina-Australian writer Merlinda Bobis, Canadian journalist Kamal Al-Solaylee, Afghani writer and film-maker Atiq Rahimi and former footballer Lilian Thuram in a thoughtful, emotional discussion on what home means when you leave your country of birth.