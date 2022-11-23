Singapore Writers Festival: Hits and misses

Festivalgoers have their say

Fiona Pay, 32, UX researcher: “I have a lot of friends who were participating and moderating in the festival, so I decided to select a few panels and go for them. I really enjoyed Jeanette Winterson at If We Can Imagine It – she could totally make a podcast. It was quite thought-provoking.”

Dorine Wu, 15, student: “I curated If Opposites Attract: When Experimental Poets Meet Instapoets. Curating an event and finally being able to go for it was really enjoyable. Going to different events and watching other writers talk about their experiences in writing is really cool to me, as I am interested in writing. I hope I can be a published author in the future.”

Angela Leow, 62, tutor: “I have been attending the Writers Festival for more than 10 years. At the beginning it was very exciting, we were rushing from one place to another and all that. Recently – I do not know if it is to save costs – it has come to a point where it says, ‘You can look for the programme online.’ Even for the young people I asked, it was infuriating. The programmes are catered more to the younger ones. What is left for people like us?”

Ms Tarifah Althaf, 25, student: “I really like this year’s theme of ‘If’. It helps us imagine a post-Covid-19 and post-colonial future, and I liked the message that speculative fiction and fantasy can also be literature. My family went for many talks over the three weekends and bought 18 to 19 books, because we were just so inspired by everyone we heard from.”

Zhang Shimiao, 15, student: “We were introduced to this festival by our English teacher. The talk by (political scientist and author) Jon Alexander was my favourite. There was another one I went to, a physics one by (science-fiction writer) Ted Chiang. His presentation had a lot of animation and it was fascinating. I hated literature in my lower-secondary years. After attending all these talks and conversations, I learnt that the beauty of literature is that some people have different interpretations of the same work.”

Harika Gayam, 15, student: “I honestly had so much fun. I didn’t enjoy writing when I was a kid. It was very boring to me and I’m more of a speaker than a writer – sometimes I can’t pen down all my thoughts. Then I came here and saw how the writers deal with the difficulties of writing. In (the panel discussion) Like A Version, they talked about their drafts and how even though they originally hated their work, they pushed through. I was very inspired.”