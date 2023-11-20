Singapore Writers Festival: Handling difficult topics of motherhood and celebrity book culture with ease

SINGAPORE - It was a day of deep dives on Nov 19 as panellists shared openly and honestly about their thoughts on motherhood and the commodification of books in pop culture.

What Was I Made For? Mothers, Daughters, And The Shared Journey held the rapt attention of the early afternoon crowd, made up mostly of women. Lawyer and playwright Amanada Chong, author Dr Lee Su Kim and entrepreneur Oniatta Effendi discussed the identity of mothers, perceptions of motherhood, the “loss” of girlhood and relationships with their mothers.