Singapore Writers Festival: Burning books, losing the plot and posthuman realities

SINGAPORE – Book-burning and the gatekeeping of knowledge were some of the weighty topics explored in Shubigi Rao’s keynote speech at the Singapore Writers Festival on Sunday.

Rao, who represented Singapore at the 2022 Venice Biennale, is known for Pulp, a decade-long book, visual arts and video project on the destruction of books.

Her lecture, Text Is Thicker Than Water, covered plenty of ground – from the shelling of Sarajevo’s national library in the Bosnian War to the courageous efforts of Iraqi librarian Alia Muhammad Baker, who saved 30,000 books and manuscripts from the Al Basrah Central Library by smuggling them out during the Iraq War.

On the future of knowledge, Rao says: “Just because it is online doesn’t mean it is forever. A number of people have spoken about something called the digital dark age. The Internet is actually very fragile, and things disappear all the time.

“Everyone knows about the Library of Alexandria, but how about Library.nu? It had about 400,000 titles – some of them were very poor scans, some were orphaned books with no provenance... It was a huge place for all sorts of knowledge. All it took was a single court injunction, and the whole thing vanished overnight. That was equivalent to the burning of a library. We just don’t see it.”

Rao’s talk brimmed with insights, and readers looking to learn more would do well to leaf through Pulp I (2016) and Pulp II (2018), as well as Pulp III – the centrepiece of her Venice exhibition – when it is available in Singapore.

Over at the National Gallery Singapore, Irish novelist Audrey Magee and Singapore authors Yeo Wei Wei and Josephine Chia gathered for a lively panel discussion titled Have We Lost The Plot?.

Magee, author of The Undertaking (2014) and the Booker Prize-longlisted title The Colony (2022), used to work as a journalist. She covered the 1998 bombing in Omagh, Northern Ireland, and recalls sitting at a kitchen table in silence for 1½ hours with a relative of the victims.

“What is the most precious thing is the ordinary, the quotidian, the everyday”, she learnt that day.

She says: “Both my novels start off really slowly, because I’m trying to strip people back, to come on a trip into the quotidian.”

One highlight of the evening was A Little Less Human: Posthumanist Realities, which drew a full house of about 80 people to The Arts House’s Living Room. Many hopeful attendees were turned away at the door.

The session featured American poet Franny Choi; French poet Perrin Langda, who tuned in remotely; and Daryl Lim Wei Jie, whose collection Anything But Human (2021) was shortlisted for the Singapore Literature Prize.