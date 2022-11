SINGAPORE – The intricacies and mundanities of sex bots got an unexpected airing in British author Jeanette Winterson’s sold-out talk, If We Can Imagine It, at the Singapore Writers Festival on Saturday.

To uproarious laughter from a packed house at the Victoria Theatre, Winterson observed that sex bots are really “35 kilos of silicone” and women would not bother “to drag these things around. Women have an acute sense of the ridiculous but men do not”.