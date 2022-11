SINGAPORE – Andy and Terry are two friends who live in a treehouse. The treehouse contains a bowling alley, shark tank, secret laboratory and other wacky places where they get up to all kinds of antics.

This is the basis of the Treehouse books, a popular children’s series by Australian author-illustrator duo Andy Griffiths and Terry Denton. The 13-Storey Treehouse came out in 2011, and its sequels, out every year since then, add 13 new storeys to the treehouse each time.