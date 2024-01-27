Singapore writer Mervin Mirapuri’s 100-page poem posthumously published

SINGAPORE – The late poet Mervin Mirapuri had published only a single book of poems in his lifetime and might have been erased from Singapore’s literary history – if not for a stack of manuscripts he left on his wife’s bedside in his last days.

With the posthumous publication of A Walk With My Pig (2023), an epic poem written between 2005 and 2011 that runs close to 100 pages, Mirapuri’s family – who emigrated to Australia in 1988 – is hoping to give him a poetic homecoming.

His elder daughter Dawn, 56, tells The Straits Times on a recent family visit to Singapore: “I knew in my heart it had to be published in Singapore.”

She had approached Singapore publisher Pagesetters, which launched the book recently at the George Town Literary Festival in Penang, and in Singapore.

Mirapuri has been dubbed a “lost son of Singapore” by literary critic Gwee Li Sui, who painstakingly reconstructed the poem from six drafts and conversations with his family to decipher the cryptic scribbles and marks on his manuscripts.

Mirapuri, who died of lung cancer in 2020 at age 74, was the author of Eden 22 (1974), which was put out by Woodrose Publications. He co-founded Woodrose with fellow poet Chandran Nair, who died in September 2023.

He is of the generation of Singapore poets born in the 1940s which include Nair, Arthur Yap, Lee Tzu Pheng and Wong May, who also received a homecoming of sorts in 2023 when her first book of poems, A Bad Girl’s Book Of Animals (1969), was reissued by Ethos Books.

This book is his magnum opus and represents a distinctive break from those who know him from his Singapore poems, says Dr Gwee.

“He became a very different poet when he moved to Australia. His voice changed completely. He’s this very absorbent poet and the experiences all fed into his technique.”

A Walk With My Pig originated in an e-mail his daughter Dawn sent him when she made a conference trip across the Israeli checkpoint to the West Bank in 2005, as part of her research with the American University at Cairo in Arab women’s writing in English.