SINGAPORE – Singaporean humourist, film-maker and lawyer Colin Goh is joining home-grown theatre academy Intercultural Theatre Institute (ITI) as its director of advancement.

The position is a new role for ITI, which turned 25 in 2025 and is on a mission to strengthen its institutional capacities . In recent years, a new team has taken over key roles in the school, including actress Koh Wan Ching as head of acting in 2023 and Justin Deimen as executive director in 2024.

Best known as the founder of one of the earliest home-grown satirical websites TalkingCock.com – which led to the 2002 film Talking Cock The Movie – as well as the co-creator of the best-selling bilingual children’s book series Dim Sum Warriors, Goh will oversee recruitment, fund-raising and partnership engagement, as well as reporting for institutional milestones, in his new role.

He told The Straits Times: “I just want everyone to know just how seriously cool ITI’s intercultural performance training is. The rigorous grounding in traditional theatrical forms combined with cutting-edge text and action analysis makes ITI feel like RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) meets the Shaolin Temple, or maybe even the X-Men. There’s just so much untapped potential. I’m really thrilled I can be part of this new chapter.”

ITI’s chairman Andrew Nai added in a statement that Goh’s appointment reflected ITI’s commitment to institutional stewardship. “His ability to bridge artistic practice, public discourse and strategic thinking will greatly strengthen ITI as it continues to serve artists and the wider cultural community.”

Co-founded in 2000 by late local theatre doyen Kuo Pao Kun and veteran theatre practitioner Thirunalan Sasitharan as the Theatre Training & Research Programme, ITI is dedicated to intensive Asia-centric training for theatre practitioners.

Its diploma course puts students through immersive training in four traditional Asian theatre forms, as well as contemporary Western theatre practices. This melding of East and West was a groundbreaking endeavour that has earned the school a brand reputation in global theatre education circles.

But ITI has also struggled over the decades with funding and housing issues.

With core members retiring or stepping back in 2025, the new team has ambitious plans to raise a $10 million endowment fund over the next five years and elevate its diploma course to a master’s degree.