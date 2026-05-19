President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (right) on stage at the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA) congress at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on May 19. With him is emcee Munah Bhagarib.

SINGAPORE – Singapore wants to be a place where South-east Asian artists can meet, experiment and create works – a “node” that will encourage the coming together of diverse regional traditions, President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said.

President Tharman expressed his ambition for Singapore to be a host for regional arts exchanges at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on May 19, during the opening of the 2026 mid-year congress of the International Society for the Performing Arts (ISPA).

He also encouraged artists to apply for the new $20 million Multicultural Arts Programme Grant, meant to spur the creation of multicultural works. The grant was first set out in March during the budget debates and opens for applications on July 15.

ISPA is attended by over 500 performing arts leaders from more than 125 cities around the world, comprising four full days of talks, performances and networking sessions.

To local and foreign arts practitioners, President Tharman said Singapore is making sure its multiculturalism is developed actively and creatively. World events have proven that multiculturalism now requires “acts of will” to sustain. “No nation can any more claim to be effortlessly multicultural.”

This is in addition to making sure common spaces are kept secular so Singaporeans can meet first as equals regardless of ethnicity or creed. “We have been deliberate, even strict at times, in keeping this common neutral space,” he acknowledged.

“We cannot force the evolution of this third space, or evolve multiculturalism within a fixed template. It will have to evolve naturally, but it is precisely that organic evolution that respects the role of artists, their imagination, their engagements with each other... that assures multiculturalism of its authenticity.

“What will emerge in time will, I’m sure, be a more confident sense of shared identity in Singapore.”

The Multicultural Arts Programme Grant is seeded jointly by the President’s Challenge and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Under the scheme, artists can apply for up to $500,000 for the creation and staging of works drawing from Singapore’s multicultural traditions and identity, including for collaborations with South-east Asian partners.

The grant also supports initiatives aimed at strengthening the multicultural arts ecosystem. For those developing platforms like fellowships, conferences, research and documentation projects and youth mentorship programmes, funding of up to $300,000 is available as long as these are completed within 18 months.

President Tharman’s hopes that Singapore can be a “node” for intra-regional creative exchange expands on official ambitions to make Singapore an arts hub. The arts hub idea usually positions the Republic as a gateway for the rest of the world to access South-east Asia.

Wild Rice founding artistic director Ivan Heng hoped that the Multicultural Arts Programme Grant would not be limited to just traditional art forms but would also apply to contemporary works that are his company’s wheelhouse: “We need space for difficult, diverse and deeply Singaporean stories to be told. Contemporary works also foster empathy, understanding and conversation between communities.”

Founder Subramanian Ganesh of Tamil theatre company Agam Theatre Lab said the President’s speech recognised that the arts were not just entertainment: “I appreciate the idea that investing in artists is part of investing in multiculturalism. Culture cannot live only in textbooks or policies: It must be experienced, felt, spoken, sung and performed.”

This is the second time Singapore has hosted the ISPA conference after the itinerant conference first came here in 2003. Thailand was the last South-east Asian country selected for the event 20 years ago in 2006.

T.H.E Dance Company's Strangely Familiar is one of the selected shows that will get to pitch to global presenters at ISPA. PHOTO: SIFA

The National Arts Council is the host of the event timed to coincide with the Singapore International Festival of Arts, a curation of Singapore and overseas performances which foreign guests are likely to attend.

During a special pitching session on May 21, three Singapore projects will also get an exclusive opportunity to pitch their works to global presenters and programmers. They are T.H.E Dance Company’s Strangely Familiar, on at the Singapore International Festival of Arts at Victoria Theatre from May 22 to 24; One Day We’ll Understand by artist Sim Chiyin about her grandfather’s involvement in the Malayan Emergency, which won Best Multimedia at The Straits Times Life Theatre Awards in 2025; and Esplanade co-production A Drop In The Ocean, an immersive ocean experience designed for those aged three to 15 months.