Singapore Shelf: Turning inwards and looking at Singapore’s history

Sept 16 was the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, but the date marked another significant anniversary: the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

Singaporean poet Daryl Lim Wei Jie has co-edited a new literary anthology to commemorate the start of a brief union between Singapore, Malaya, Sabah and Sarawak from 1963 to 1965.

The Second Link recalls the shared history of Malaysia and Singapore by bringing together 30 writers from the two nations to reflect on a bygone era which, although neglected, is still considered a “space of possibilities” by Lim.

The 33-year-old laments that there has been little said of this other anniversary from a Singapore perspective, explaining why he dreamt up this book in 2021.

