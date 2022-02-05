Singapore Shelf: Tan Swie Hian's Chinese poetry gets a major English translation

SINGAPORE - In this monthly feature, The Sunday Times lines up five hot-off-the-press home-grown poetry collections for readers to dive into.

1. Tan Swie Hian: Selected Poems 1964 to 1997

By Tan Swie Hian, translated by Tee Kim Tong

Candid Creation Publishing/Paperback/156 pages/$21.40/Available here

Cultural Medallion recipient Tan Swie Hian is no stranger to translation.

Across a storied literary career, he has rendered works by other greats such as English author Aldous Huxley, French poet Jacques Prevert, Romanian poet Marin Sorescu, Malaysian artist Latiff Mohidin and many more into Chinese.

Now, it is his turn.

Tan, who turns 79 this year, has had a large swathe of his poetry translated into English in the volume Tan Swie Hian: Selected Poems 1964-1997.

The most significant translation of his work into English to date, it includes more than 80 poems from across his poetic career.

The translation is the fruit of 10 years' effort by Malaysia-born poet Tee Kim Tong, 65, an associate professor at National Sun Yat-sen University in Taiwan.

"I was very touched," says Tan.

He adds that reviewing and revising the translations was a "painstaking process" for him as the original creator of the poems.

"Translation of the poem is not the author's job, it is the job of a translator," he says. "My poems are difficult - they have many layers. They were written originally as creative pieces in Chinese, but they also have to work as creative pieces in the English language."

Eventually, however, he reached the stage where he was pleased with the translated works. "Without translation, how can we communicate?"

In his studio in Telok Kurau, surrounded by portraits of famous writers such as Lord Byron and Jane Austen that he did in ink on newspaper for the Bodleian Libraries of the University of Oxford, he jokes that he is a "newcomer in the English arena".

But in the arena of Singapore Chinese literature, he may be said to be a "giant", to quote his poem of that name.

The Giant was also the title of his debut poetry collection in 1968, published under his nom de plume Mulingnu and regarded as a landmark in Modernist Chinese literature of the region.