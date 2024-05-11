Singapore Shelf: Pioneers and port cities

Magni nominis umbra, or in the shadow of his greatness.

This Latin dictum was the motto of King Edward VII School in Malaysia’s Taiping, where Simon Tay’s father, Tay Seow Huah, studied in the 1940s.

Originally referring to humility in God’s glory, it equally applies to Simon’s motivations for writing Enigmas. The blend of historical, memoiristic and creative fiction elements is the product of over four decades of the author processing his father’s death in 1980, when the elder Tay was 47 and the younger just 19.

“As a son, this bears on you,” says Simon, now 63 and conscious of his own “end of life” and legacy, over Zoom. “I was writing poetry and stories which touched on various parts of my father’s life, but only now can I make some sense of it as a whole.”

This delayed reckoning is little wonder, for Seow Huah was no ordinary man.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Great Port Cities Of Asia illuminates historic narratives from an Asian perspective