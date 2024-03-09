Singapore Shelf: Meira Chand’s The Pink, White And Blue Universe, Jee Leong Koh’s Sample And Loop

Of Swiss-Indian parentage, the itinerant Meira Chand, who received the Cultural Medallion in 2023, has lived in the United Kingdom, Japan, India and, since 1997, Singapore.

Each country has supplied fertile soil for her writing. Her last two novels, A Different Sky (2010) and Sacred Waters (2017), were fully or partly set here. The former was a panoramic page-turner of the lives of three families in the tumultuous 30 years leading to Singapore’s independence.

But perhaps no country has left as indelible a mark on Chand as India, where she lived for five years in the 1970s.

The Pink, White And Blue Universe, comprising mostly stories she wrote while she lived there, returns her to this period of rapid adjustment, shock and trauma. She writes about Mumbai with confidence, straddling insider and outsider perspectives with panache.

READ MORE HERE

Book review: Jee Leong Koh’s Sample And Loop is poetic panorama of Singaporeans in America