Singapore Shelf: Liang Wern Fook’s first book in English translation, Felix Cheong’s bumper crop of titles

SINGAPORE – In this week’s Singapore Shelf, The Straits Times interviews Liang Wern Fook and Felix Cheong, and reviews some recent titles. Buy the books at Amazon. These articles include affiliate links. When you buy through them, we may earn a small commission.

Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook celebrates 60th birthday with English translation of his Chinese book

Xinyao pioneer Liang Wern Fook is celebrating his 60th birthday with many firsts.

Ahead of his first concert collaboration with the Singapore Chinese Orchestra in June, his first book in English translation is now out.

For those who know the revered singer-composer through his mellifluous vocals and heart-warming lyrics, reading the cheeky stories in his micro-fiction collection The Joy Of A Left Hand is likely to cast the Singaporean icon in a new light. The original book was published in Chinese in 2006.

Author Felix Cheong releases bumper crop of seven books in a year after slew of rejections