Singapore Shelf: Fantasy and reality

This is a strange and yet oddly affecting story by playwright Stella Kon that seems to defy easy classification.

Four Singaporeans from a meditation club, stricken by increasingly debilitating daydreams, are beseeched by a goddess to travel to China, where they attempt to perform an act of remembrance that will mend a rift in the world.

Marketed as urban fantasy by publisher Penguin Random House SEA, half of it in fact takes place in rural China – a village called Nanchiao, where the four are stuck after the road is blocked by a landslide.

The “fantasy” half of the equation also does not sit quite right. For one thing, the novel is a mere 172 pages and there are no warring kingdoms or obscure magic.

