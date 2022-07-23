Singapore Shelf: 'Ear prostitutes', secrets in Clarissa Goenawan's Watersong

SINGAPORE - In this monthly feature, The Sunday Times lines up five hot-off-the-press local books for readers to dive into.

1. Watersong

By Clarissa Goenawan

Fiction/Scribe Publications/Paperback/304 pages/$29.95/Buy here/Borrow here

When she was a busy marketing professional in her 20s, Clarissa Goenawan felt she had no time to read anything except manga.

One day, a colleague lent her a novel. It was Norwegian Wood (1987) by Haruki Murakami.

"I thought, never mind, I'll take it home and a couple of days later I'll return it to him and say I didn't have time to read it," says the Singaporean author, now 34.

"What happened was I read the book and I couldn't stop."

It rekindled her love for reading.

She started reading more novels by Murakami, as well as the writings of other Japanese authors such as Yoko Ogawa, Banana Yoshimoto and Hiromi Kawakami.

Readers of Goenawan's fiction will not be surprised by her penchant for Japan, the backdrop of all three of her novels - Rainbirds (2018, buy here, borrow here), The Perfect World Of Miwako Sumida (2020, buy here) and the newly released Watersong.

Her latest novel tells the story of Shouji Arai, who works as an "ear prostitute", someone who listens to high-profile clients talk about their delicate affairs. The company's two rules are "no judgment, and complete secrecy" - but Shouji breaks the agreement and is forced to flee, haunted by memories of his girlfriend Youko, who has also disappeared.

Goenawan has long been fascinated by Japanese culture.

Growing up in Surabaya, Indonesia, she was a fan of anime such as Candy Candy and Sailor Moon. In high school, she studied Japanese and joined the Japanese culture club. She has since learnt the art of kimono dressing and the Japanese tea ceremony, and cooks mostly Japanese food at home.

Goenawan came to Singapore when she was 16. She obtained a visual communication design diploma and a marketing degree before working in marketing and banking.