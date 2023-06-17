Singapore Shelf: Delving into racism, friendships, self-discovery and fund-raising

If you could pass for a different race for wider opportunities, would you?

Singaporean-Malay author Anita Othman poses the multilayered question in her sophomore novel, If Only They Knew, in which Malay protagonist Saloma Salem strives to prove that being part of a minority race in Singapore cannot keep her from being successful.

The novel attempts to unpack a history of microaggressive comments and attitudes towards Malays, such as comments about skin colour and stereotypes of lesser education and marital expectations.

