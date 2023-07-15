Singapore Shelf: Darkness, rage and acceptance in a place people call home

For many people, the circuit breaker in 2020 was a time of enforced rest and relaxation.

Myle Yan Tay, however, was consumed by restless energy.

The 28-year-old hammered at his keyboard, 500 words a day, until he held in his hands the first draft of his debut novel after 2½ months.

And what a burst of a novel catskull is, seething with darkness and rage.

