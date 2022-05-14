Singapore Shelf: 4 home-grown reads to check out in May

SINGAPORE - In this monthly feature, The Sunday Times lines up four hot-off-the-press local books for readers to dive into.

1. The Last Fools - The Eight Immortals Of Lee Kuan Yew

Edited by Peh Shing Huei

Non-fiction/The Nutgraf Books/Paperback/224 pages/$25.68/Buy here

A lot has been written about the politicians who led Singapore from third world to first. Lesser known, however, are the civil servants who turned this vision into a reality - building Changi Airport, Singapore Airlines and the sea port, as well as world-class housing, healthcare, security and financial systems.

A new book shines a light on eight pioneer civil servants who were instrumental in the nation's development, but are fading from public memory: George Bogaars, Andrew Chew, Hon Sui Sen, Howe Yoon Chong, Lee Ek Tieng, Ngiam Tong Dow, J. Y. Pillay and Sim Kee Boon.

2.The Singer And Other Poems