Singapore’s Indian classical dance legend Rathi Karthigesu dies at age 87

SINGAPORE – Home-grown Indian classical dance legend Rathi Karthigesu died on Monday at the age of 87. The cause of death was not disclosed.

She is survived by her son, lawyer Anand Karthigesu, who declined to comment for this story.

Mrs Karthigesu was married to Mootatamby Karthigesu, one of Singapore’s top appeal judges, who died in 1999 aged 75 from post-operation complications.

Weeks later, her daughter, Sharmini, died unexpectedly at 39 during a routine operation.

The couple’s other son, Suresh, died in 2006 at 48; the cause is not known.

Mrs Karthigesu was the aunt of former senior minister and presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Her brother is former Member of Parliament P. Selvadurai, who in a 2001 interview with The Sunday Times cited her influence in shaping his interest in promoting classical Indian arts.

She is considered to be an early pioneer in the establishment of the Indian fine arts scene in Singapore.

According to a tribute posted on the website of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (Sifas), she briefly served as the society’s vice-president, with her husband serving as president for an undisclosed period of time.

Ms Gayatri Sriram, director of Shrutilaya School of Dance Singapore, says she met Mrs Karthigesu sometime between 1995 and 1996, and forged a close relationship with her based on their shared passion for the Indian classical dance form of bharatanatyam.

The 50-year-old told The Straits Times: “Her contribution to and impact on the Indian dance community in Singapore have been immeasurable. She began dancing at a time when women, especially married ones, were not considered to be professional artists in the bharatanatyam scene. She continued to dance even after marriage and became an icon to many of us.