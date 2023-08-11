Singapore’s Indian classical dance legend Rathi Karthigesu dies at age 87

SINGAPORE – Home-grown Indian classical dance legend Rathi Karthigesu died on Monday at the age of 87. The cause of death was not disclosed.
She is survived by her son, lawyer Anand Karthigesu, who declined to comment for this story.
Mrs Karthigesu was married to Mootatamby Karthigesu, one of Singapore’s top appeal judges, who died in 1999 aged 75 from post-operation complications.
Weeks later, her daughter, Sharmini, died unexpectedly at 39 during a routine operation.
The couple’s other son, Suresh, died in 2006 at 48; the cause is not known.
Mrs Karthigesu was the aunt of former senior minister and presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
Her brother is former Member of Parliament P. Selvadurai, who in a 2001 interview with The Sunday Times cited her influence in shaping his interest in promoting classical Indian arts.
She is considered to be an early pioneer in the establishment of the Indian fine arts scene in Singapore.
According to a tribute posted on the website of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (Sifas), she briefly served as the society’s vice-president, with her husband serving as president for an undisclosed period of time.
Ms Gayatri Sriram, director of Shrutilaya School of Dance Singapore, says she met Mrs Karthigesu sometime between 1995 and 1996, and forged a close relationship with her based on their shared passion for the Indian classical dance form of bharatanatyam.
The 50-year-old told The Straits Times: “Her contribution to and impact on the Indian dance community in Singapore have been immeasurable. She began dancing at a time when women, especially married ones, were not considered to be professional artists in the bharatanatyam scene. She continued to dance even after marriage and became an icon to many of us.
“She was also a big part of Sifas becoming the organisation it is today, and she has nurtured so many of us individual artists throughout our careers – myself included.”
Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy, artistic director of Indian dance company Apsaras Arts, told Tamil-language newspaper Tamil Murasu: “She was a veteran artist who studied various Indian traditional arts, particularly bharatanatyam and kuchipudi dance forms. She performed not only in Singapore, but also in many countries around the world.”
In 2007, Dr Lee Boon Yang, then Minister for Information, Communications and the Arts, highlighted Mrs Karthigesu’s philanthropic efforts during a Patron of Heritage Awards ceremony.
“A prominent classical Indian dancer in the 1950s, Mrs Karthigesu has donated a collection of rare Indian sculptures in dancing poses to the National Museum of Singapore. Her contribution will certainly add much lustre to the museum’s collection and exhibitions,” he said.
Mr Rajakumar Chandra, 65, owner of Jothi Store and Flower Shop, met Mrs Karthigesu through her long-time patronage of his store. “She was a very remarkable, strong and independent woman, and a devout Hindu who regularly made food donations to the temples,” he told ST.
He added that Mrs Karthigesu came to treat him like a son, and even asked him to hold her funeral in his home.
It was a request which he says he was honoured to fulfil. “She wanted to have it at a warm and familiar place, rather than a funeral home, and for the proper rituals to be carried out.”
According to Mr Chandra, Mrs Karthigesu prepared her own obituary. It features a poem that she penned, which includes the lines: “I have had my invitation to this world’s festival, and thus my life has been blessed... it was my part at this feast to play upon my instrument, and I have done all I (can).”