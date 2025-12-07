Singapore National Youth Orchestra played with maturity in 45th anniversary gala

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leonard Tan was one of the conductors of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra at its 45th anniversary gala.

Singapore National Youth Orchestra

Joshua Tan, SNYO music director; Darrell Ang, conductor; Robert Casteels, conductor; Leonard Tan, conductor; Jacob Cheng, violin

Victoria Concert Hall

Dec 6, 4.30pm

The Singapore National Youth Orchestra (SNYO) celebrated its 45th anniversary with a colourful programme, not just in repertoire, but also in having three past SNYO conductors, in addition to music director Joshua Tan, lead the orchestra.