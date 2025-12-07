Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Concert review

Singapore National Youth Orchestra played with maturity in 45th anniversary gala

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leonard Tan was one of the conductors of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra at its 45th anniversary gala.

Leonard Tan was one of the conductors of the Singapore National Youth Orchestra at its 45th anniversary gala.

PHOTO: ALOYSIUS LIM

Mervin Beng

Follow topic:

Singapore National Youth Orchestra 
Joshua Tan, SNYO music director; Darrell Ang, conductor; Robert Casteels, conductor; Leonard Tan, conductor; Jacob Cheng, violin
Victoria Concert Hall
Dec 6, 4.30pm

The Singapore National Youth Orchestra (SNYO) celebrated its 45th anniversary with a colourful programme, not just in repertoire, but also in having three past SNYO conductors, in addition to music director Joshua Tan, lead the orchestra.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.