Singapore Literature Prize: Wang Gungwu, Suratman Markasan make shortlist at 91

SINGAPORE - At 91, historian Wang Gungwu and literary pioneer Suratman Markasan are the oldest writers shortlisted for the 2022 Singapore Literature Prize.

Wang's Home Is Where We Are, the second part of his memoirs, is in the running for English creative non-fiction.

Suratman dominates the Malay creative non-fiction category with his essay collections Mengasah Kalam Jilid 2 (Honing The Pen Volume 2) and Mengapa Saya Menulis (Why Do I Write).

The biennial prize, organised by the Singapore Book Council, is Singapore's oldest ongoing literary award in all four languages.

This year, 49 works were shortlisted across the genres of poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction in English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.

The top prize in each category comes with $3,000 and a trophy.

Of the 43 writers shortlisted, five are contesting in two or more categories.

Wang, who is known for his research on Chinese history, wrote Home Is Where We Are with his late wife Margaret Wang.

It will face off against Clara Chow's travelogue New Orleans, Kagan Goh's debut memoir Surviving Samsara: A Memoir Of Breakdowns, Breakthroughs, And Mental Illness, and Nilanjana Sengupta's The Votive Pen: Writings On Edwin Thumboo, a biography of the veteran Singapore poet and academic.

Chow, a former Straits Times journalist, has two other books up for the award - short story collection Not Great, But At Least Something in the English fiction category and Lousy Love Poems, for Chinese poetry.

She is the first writer in the history of the prize to be shortlisted in three categories across two different languages.

Not Great, But At Least Something is up against Cyril Wong's This Side Of Heaven, Daryl Qilin Yam's Shantih Shantih Shantih, Mallika Naguran's She Never Looks Quite Back and Jee Leong Koh's Snow At 5pm: Translations Of An Insignificant Japanese Poet.

Koh is also in the running for the English poetry prize for his collection Connor & Seal.

It will face off against Daryl Lim Wei Jie's Anything But Human, Mok Zining's The Orchid Folios, Pooja Nansi's We Make Spaces Divine, and Yeow Kai Chai's One To The Dark Tower Comes.

Yeow and Nansi are the former and present directors of the Singapore Writers Festival respectively.