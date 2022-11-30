Singapore International Violin Competition livestreams for the first time

SINGAPORE – For the first time, the Singapore International Violin Competition (SIVC) is being livestreamed for audiences globally.

The triannual competition by the Yong Siew Toh (YST) Conservatory of Music returns after being delayed from its original date in January. Held in partnership with well-known classical music channel medici.tv, it is a platform to connect young new talents with new international audiences.

Founder and CEO of medici.tv Herve Boissiere, 56, says: “From the beginning, medici.tv has been very focused on new artists and talents. That’s the future of our industry. One way to prepare for that is to give visibility to new talents. This competition is a good opportunity to create a bridge between new talents and audiences.”

Spanning two weeks from Thursday, the competition features local and international contestants.

Professor Peter Tornquist, 59, dean of the YST Conservatory of Music, says: “Singapore has much to offer in terms of cultural tourism, but we need to make our brand known to the outside (world). What medici.tv can do with their online presence is to help perpetuate that.”

Started in 2008, medici.tv has livestreamed global competitions and performances such as the International Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia and the International Chopin Piano Competition in Poland. This has made them the number one channel for classical music.

Prof Tornquist says: “I’ve jokingly referred to (SIVC) as the Formula One of classical music. The competition sits naturally at this international level, so it made sense to partner with them.”

Mr Boissiere says there are currently no major solo violin competitions immediately recognisable as number one. The International Tchaikovsky Competition was previously the pinnacle, but the ongoing Russian-Ukraine war has left the future of the competition uncertain.

“We believe Singapore can really accelerate this position in the competition market,” he adds.

This is the first full violin competition medici.tv has livestreamed in Singapore and Mr Boissiere hopes it will open more doors in the Asian region. The channel has previously livestreamed other music competitions in Japan, Hong Kong and Beijing.

Singapore International Violin Competition

Where: medici.tv

When: Thursday to Dec 14, various timings

Info: https://singaporeviolin.medici.tv/en/