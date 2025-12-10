Straitstimes.com header logo

Singapore exhibition in Mexico City: A new model for soft power and cultural diplomacy?

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam greets the crowd while inaugurating Somos Pacifico in Mexico City.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam greets the crowd while inaugurating Somos Pacifico in Mexico City. The exhibition traces relations between South-east Asia and Mexico from the trans-Pacific trade beginning in 1565 to modern art in the 20th century.

ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Clement Yong

  • President Tharman's Mexico visit included opening the Somos Pacifico exhibition, showcasing historical links between South-east Asia and Mexico through 300 objects.
  • Ambassador Loaeza's efforts were key in bringing the Singapore exhibition to Mexico, highlighting cultural diplomacy's role in strengthening international ties beyond economic factors.
  • Singaporean curators aim for unbiased perspectives, addressing post-colonial identity searches and promoting cultural exchange amid geopolitical shifts.

MEXICO CITY – Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s recent state visit to Mexico set the stage for the formal announcement of a Singapore embassy there in 2026.

But more understated on his four-day work trip was a Dec 3 pit stop at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City’s historic centre, where he had a more unusual mission:

to open a culture and art exhibition.

