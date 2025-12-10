Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam greets the crowd while inaugurating Somos Pacifico in Mexico City. The exhibition traces relations between South-east Asia and Mexico from the trans-Pacific trade beginning in 1565 to modern art in the 20th century.

MEXICO CITY – Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s recent state visit to Mexico set the stage for the formal announcement of a Singapore embassy there in 2026.