Singapore exhibition in Mexico City: A new model for soft power and cultural diplomacy?
- President Tharman's Mexico visit included opening the Somos Pacifico exhibition, showcasing historical links between South-east Asia and Mexico through 300 objects.
- Ambassador Loaeza's efforts were key in bringing the Singapore exhibition to Mexico, highlighting cultural diplomacy's role in strengthening international ties beyond economic factors.
- Singaporean curators aim for unbiased perspectives, addressing post-colonial identity searches and promoting cultural exchange amid geopolitical shifts.
MEXICO CITY – Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s recent state visit to Mexico set the stage for the formal announcement of a Singapore embassy there in 2026.
But more understated on his four-day work trip was a Dec 3 pit stop at the Colegio de San Ildefonso in Mexico City’s historic centre, where he had a more unusual mission: to open a culture and art exhibition.
