As part of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's 30th anniversary season, the SCO is offering 30 per cent off seven concerts, a blind box style opening concert and 12 free outreach concerts.

SINGAPORE – Members of the public can buy a ticket to a Singapore Chinese Orchestra (SCO) concert for as low as $14 until the end of August. The orchestra is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a 30 per cent discount on tickets to seven of its concerts in the SCO30 season. The events are also eligible for Culture Pass credits.

The season begins on July 18 with an opening gala featuring a programme that nods at the orchestra’s musical legacy, with room for surprises. Inspired by the concept of a blind box, audiences will fill up a personality quiz which will shape the evening’s undisclosed programme.

Concertgoers to SCO’s ticketed shows can also look under their seats for a chance to win a limited-edition plushie of a Chinese orchestra instrument such as the erhu or sheng. As part of a bid to woo younger audiences to the concert hall , those who complete a survey and follow SCO’s Instagram account can also redeem a keycap – the fidget toy trending among Gen Zs.

Concertgoers to SCO’s ticketed shows can look under their seats for a chance to win a limited edition plushie of a Chinese orchestra instrument such as the erhu (pictured) or sheng. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA

The theme of SCO’s celebration spanning six months is Looking Back, Giving Back. Executive director Terence Ho says in a press statement: “SCO30 is an opportunity for us to acknowledge the people who have lifted us up, and who have kept the music going.”

The season is anchored by a series of five tribute concerts – titled Resonating 30 – that pay homage to SCO’s conductors past and present. A concert conducted by SCO conductor emeritus Yeh Tsung – who led the orchestra as music director from 2002 to 2022 – kicks off the series on Aug 15. Watershed works from his tenure will be on the programme, including Singaporean composer Law Wai Lun’s The Celestial Web, which premiered under Yeh’s baton in 2003.

The other conductors recognised in the series of concerts include SCO’s former deputy music director Qu Chunquan, who will conduct on Aug 29; founding music director Hu Bingxu, in an Oct 3 concert led by prominent conductor Zhang Lie; and first principal guest conductor Xia Fieyun, in an Oct 17 concert led by her former student Yan Huichang.

A concert conducted by Singapore Chinese Orchestra conductor emeritus Yeh Tsung – who led the orchestra as music director from 2002 to 2022 – opens the series of tribute concerts for SCO's 30th anniversary on Aug 15. PHOTO: ST FILE

Rounding off the series is a closing gala concert on Nov 21 led by current principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong, the first in the SCO’s history to be born and bred in Singapore. The concert opens with a commissioned work that the orchestra debuted 30 years ago and ends with the world premiere of a new five-movement commission by Law titled Lion City Symphony – An SCO 30th Anniversary Commission. On Oct 31, SCO will perform with The Purple Symphony – Singapore’s largest inclusive orchestra. SCO will also present 12 free outreach and community concerts from August until the end of the year .

For a special ticket price of $30, audiences can watch Quek reprise his beloved alter ego Ah De – decked out in coolie costume – in A Voyage Of Voices: Moonbound on Sept 19. This family-friendly concert travels through Singapore’s multicultural musical heritage.

As part of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's 30th anniversary season, principal conductor Quek Ling Kiong will reprise his alter ego Ah De in A Voyage Of Voices: Moonbound. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA

SCO also has reason to celebrate on the international stage. In October, five SCO musicians will perform a special orchestration of Russian composer Modest Mussorgsky’s Pictures At An Exhibition alongside the Japan Philharmonic Orchestra in Japan. The piece is reimagined with Chinese orchestral elements and conducted by Singaporean Wong Kah Chun, whose stint as assistant conductor of SCO helped launch his podium career.

Book It/SCO30 – Looking Back, Giving Back

Where: SCO Concert Hall, Singapore Conference Hall, 7 Shenton Way

When: July 18 to November 21, various timings

Admission: $20 to $90 before 30 per cent discount, which is applicable till end of August; except A Voyage Of Voices: Moonbound, which is $30; free for outreach and community concerts

Info: http://sco.com.sg