Singapore Chinese Orchestra begins 2024/2025 season with a twist on well-loved The Sisters’ Islands

Wang originally wrote the work for an orchestra first, without any soloists. In 2007, he reworked it into a ruan concerto for the Tan sisters to play solo parts.

He says: “I didn’t compose it with a dance in mind. Because I portray something uniquely Singaporean, I wanted it to be recognisable even without lyrics. I used gamelan-type instrumental textures to set up the backdrop of the Nusantara region, and when the sisters enter to perform the Asli dance, we know they are Malay.”

Legend has it that orphaned twin sisters Minah and Linah were forcefully separated when a pirate chief demanded to marry Linah. He took Linah away at dawn but a storm broke. Minah swam towards the pirate ship but drowned, and Linah joined her sister. The two islands where the sisters were said to have drowned were subsequently named Pulau Subar Laut (Big Sister Island) and Pulau Subar Darat (Little Sister Island).

Osman, 62, says at a VIP room at Singapore Conference Hall: “I listened to the music, read the story synopsis that the SCO sent over and began thinking about how I can create meaningful dance through the music.”

He also considered the visual elements of the performance. “There is one part where we will use long sheets of chiffon to simulate waves while dancers symbolise the softness of the sea. In chaotic parts where the pirates come, it will not simply be a fighting scene but more artistically done, alternating between slow and fast moments that allow the energy level to grow.”

Besides incorporating the Malay martial art form of silat into his choreography in his signature style, Osman hopes to include some stunt work involving dancers standing on one another’s shoulders and jumping off.

“It creates some excitement, but of course, safety is number one, and I’ll have to check if the SCO will allow this to happen on stage,” he adds.

Quek says: “Highlighting individual ethnic groups and showing how we all represent Singapore is something I keep close to my heart. It’s very important that we respect one another, especially going into a space and working together – it’s a huge responsibility.”

This intentionality with multicultural collaboration has been a constant since SCO began in 1997.

Quek says: “Whenever we travel, we get audience comments about how a Chinese orchestra from Singapore sounds different. Our tone colours, blended sounds and the repertoire we play incorporate non-Chinese musical essences and motifs. In our percussion section alone, we cover Chinese, Western, Malay and Indian percussion.

“We constantly have to upgrade, not limiting ourselves only to playing Chinese classical music.”

