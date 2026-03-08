Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Concert review

Singapore-born Kate Liu a pianist with range and conviction who deserves wider recognition

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kate Liu's recital featured fascinating works by southeast Asian composers alongside formidable performances of warhorses by Chopin and Franck.

Kate Liu's recital featured fascinating works by southeast Asian composers alongside formidable performances of warhorses by Chopin and Franck.

PHOTO: JELLAL KOAY

Geoffrey Lim

Google Preferred Source badge

Yong Siew Toh Conservatory
March 7, 7pm

The Singapore-born, US-based pianist Kate Liu, has been regarded as something of a well-kept secret since winning third prize at the 2015 Chopin competition. This recital - which featured fascinating works by southeast Asian composers alongside formidable performances of warhorses by Chopin and Franck - confirmed her as an artist of rare range and conviction who deserves far wider recognition.

See more on

Classical music

Concert review

Reviews

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.