For subscribers
Concert review
Singapore-born Kate Liu a pianist with range and conviction who deserves wider recognition
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Yong Siew Toh Conservatory
March 7, 7pm
The Singapore-born, US-based pianist Kate Liu, has been regarded as something of a well-kept secret since winning third prize at the 2015 Chopin competition. This recital - which featured fascinating works by southeast Asian composers alongside formidable performances of warhorses by Chopin and Franck - confirmed her as an artist of rare range and conviction who deserves far wider recognition.