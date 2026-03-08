Yong Siew Toh Conservatory

March 7, 7pm

The Singapore-born, US-based pianist Kate Liu, has been regarded as something of a well-kept secret since winning third prize at the 2015 Chopin competition. This recital - which featured fascinating works by southeast Asian composers alongside formidable performances of warhorses by Chopin and Franck - confirmed her as an artist of rare range and conviction who deserves far wider recognition.