SINGAPORE – Singapore Ballet, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, kicks off its 2023 season on Thursday with Don Quixote – a spirited ballet based on an episode in Miguel de Cervantes’ 17th-century novel of the same name.

The ballet is set in Spain to music by Austrian composer Ludwig Minkus, choreography by French dancer Marius Petipa and staged by Singapore Ballet’s artistic director Janek Schergen.