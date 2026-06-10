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Four new dance works will premiere at the 16th edition of the cont.act Dance Festival, which runs till June 28.

cont.act Dance Festival

Four new dance works will premiere at the 16th edition of the cont.act Dance Festival, previously cont.act Contemporary Dance Festival, which runs till June 28 .

The centrepiece of the 2026 line-up is Elusive, a double-bill performance by T.H.E Dance Company featuring two world premieres. The first work is Carillon, by Germany- and Italy-based performance duo Panzetti/Ticconi, inspired by the rhythmic repetitions and rotating figures of the 18th-century music box.

The programme is paired with O:ro by South Korean dance company Art Project Bora, in its first collaboration with T.H.E Dance Company. It takes on the topic of mourning and how the practice creates a space for vanished beings and forgotten memories to dwell in the body’s movements.

The double bill, choreographed in collaboration with the performers, plays four shows from June 19 to 21 at the Esplanade Theatre Studio.

The free outdoor crowd-pleaser Dance At Dusk will feature newly created works by Singapore-based choreographers – Jieying Nah’s Common Ground and Kwek Yixuan’s Apart, Within, Together. Playing six shows from June 12 to 14 at the Esplanade’s DBS Foundation Outdoor Theatre, each is supported by Singapore Sign Language interpretation.

At Latitudes, presented by independent dance centre Dance Nucleus at Goodman Arts Centre , catch a showcase of two new works. Berahi: Holy Unions (June 27 and 28, 8pm) – choreographed by Singaporean dancer Norhaizad Adam – which draws on an early 20th-century Malay manuscript on sexuality, will debut in Singapore after its world premiere in Hong Kong earlier in June. The second work is Long Sentences by Australian dancer Rhiannon Newton (June 27 and 28, 9pm).

Audiences can also catch a work-in-progress showcase at the ante-space platform (June 20 to 21) at T.H.E Studio in Goodman Arts Centre.

Where: Various locations

When: Till June 28 , various timings

Admission: Free and ticketed, SG Culture Pass-eligible

Info: str.sg/8T83

The Britten Project: Nightsongs

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Benjamin Britten’s death, The Opera People opens its 2026 season with a dedication to the composer. PHOTO: THE OPERA PEOPLE

The late Benjamin Britten, one of England’s most influential composers, never spoke publicly about being gay during his lifetime. Yet the influence of his sexuality on his music was evident throughout his oeuvre – not least in the works he dedicated to his partner of almost 40 years, the late English tenor Peter Pears.

In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Britten’s death, Singapore vocal music company The Opera People opens its 2026 season with a dedication to him.

As a counterpoint to his works, it is also programming works by contemporary composers such as Americans Nico Muhly, Libby Larsen and Mohammed Fairouz, as well as Singaporean Jonathan Shin.

Co-artistic director Shridar Mani says: “One of Britten’s recurring concerns, across both his operas and songs, was the experience of love that exists outside societal expectations and the isolation that can accompany it. Rooted in Britten’s own experience of queerness, this theme runs throughout much of his work. In Nightsongs, we follow that thread into the late 20th and early 21st centuries, examining how contemporary composers have continued to explore questions of love, otherness and belonging through song.”

The recital features Britten’s Canticle 1: My Beloved Is Mine And I Am His, a covert expression of queer love premiered in 1947 by Pears, who sang with Britten accompanying him on the piano. It also features Cabaret Songs and selections from On This Island, a song cycle set to the poems of W.H. Auden, who was also gay.

It is performed by Kira Lim, Cherie Tse, Azura Farid, Priscilla Fong, Jonathan MacPherson and David Charles Tay, accompanied by Shin .

The second edition of The Britten Project, subtitled Folksongs, returns on Aug 22 with a focus on the composer’s British and French folk songs.

Where: Esplanade Recital Studio, 1 Esplanade Drive

When: June 19, 7.30pm

Admission: $30 and $22 (concession), SG Culture Pass-eligible

Info: str.sg/37Khj

And Then There Were None by Agatha Christie

The Winter Players is staging English writer Agatha Christie’s masterpiece of a detective novel And Then There Were None. PHOTO: THE WINTER PLAYERS

English writer Agatha Christie’s masterpiece of a detective novel And Then There Were None (1939) – possibly the world’s best-selling mystery novel – will be performed on stage by Singapore theatre collective The Winter Players from June 25 to 28.

The story brings an assortment of guests to a mansion on a remote island where they are killed off, one by one, according to the verses of a macabre nursery rhyme. The suspenseful tale was adapted for the stage by Christie herself, who had reworked the ending to be less grim.

But The Winter Players, cognisant of the play’s context when it premiered in 1943, is focusing on the chillier aspects of the story.

Says director Feroz J. Malik: “Our show really zeroes in on the thrilling and chilling aspects of an otherwise lighter and campier stage play due to its original staging in 1943 during World War II , when most public entertainment had to be uplifting and optimistic.”

The performers are Ebi Shankara, Sharon Mah, Miriam Cheong, Adeeb Fazah, Medli Dorothea Loo, Ramzie Tahar , Shannen Tan and Rishi Vadrevu.

The show also marks the professional debut of actors Leon Saint Claire, Barathan Naicker and Nishanth Kumar.

This is the young theatre collective’s final production as the Singapore Repertory Theatre’s company-in-residence, where it had put on shows like British playwright Nick Payne’s Constellations.

Where: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road

When: June 25 to 28, 2.30pm and 7.30pm

Admission: $48, $43 and $40 (student concession), SG Culture Pass-eligible

Info: str.sg/DSnR