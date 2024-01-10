Singapore Art Week: Five other events to catch

Curated by Mr Brian Kuan Wood, co-curator of Taipei Biennial 2023, this is a solo exhibition for Singapore-based Heman Chong, who has been preoccupied with the idea of libraries over the last two decades.

Nine bodies of his work, from a library of unread books to geometric repetition on canvas, are brought together to stimulate viewers’ thinking on how people archive, exchange and censor information.

It is probably for the more conceptually inclined, with shades of Singaporean artist Shubigi Rao in this multidisciplinary exploration.