Singapore Art Week buzzes with new businesses, more visitors

WOAW Gallery founder Kevin Poon at its new gallery in Ann Siang Hill. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Arthur Sim
Arts Correspondent
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago
SINGAPORE – The local art ecosystem is growing, with new businesses being added. This is due in part to the recently concluded Singapore Art Week (SAW), which has created buzz for the arts scene here.

This year’s big attraction was Art SG at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The art fair drew nearly 43,000 visitors, both local and international. At the smaller S.E.A. Focus at Tanjong Pagar Distripark (TPD), organisers say that total physical footfall increased by 6 per cent compared with the previous year. No detailed figures were given.

