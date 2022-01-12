Singapore Art Week 2022: So much to see, too little time

SINGAPORE - Art lovers are spoilt for choice this Singapore Art Week (SAW), which returns from Jan 14 to 23 with more than 130 events across the island.

Tanjong Pagar Distripark, in particular, will be a hive of activity, with SAW open-call projects in warehouse units, major showcase S.E.A. Focus and exhibitions in the Singapore Art Museum's new space - including one inspired by the bio-rhythms of mushrooms.

Aliwal Arts Centre will be the backdrop for programmes such as the AliWALL Festival and the Islands Time-Based Art Festival.

People can also check out new exhibitions in places such as Bras Basah Complex and Gillman Barracks. One of these is A World At Every Turn at 7 Lock Road, which brings together art from members of the Art Galleries Association Singapore.

Art will also spring up in more unconventional places, such as on a Chinese street opera stage in Prinsep Street, in a Housing Board flat in Bedok and in Funan mall, where artists and brands have collaborated on projects.

The annual visual arts week, now in its 10th edition, is a joint initiative by the National Arts Council and the Singapore Tourism Board. Here are some highlights.

S.E.A. Focus