Singapore Art Museum opens new gallery with show on deep fakes and personal identity in AI age

SINGAPORE – Faces of pop stars Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber will appear in the Singapore Art Museum’s (SAM) newest exhibition – but there is no guarantee they are verified or real.

Proof Of Personhood is one of SAM’s most existential and accessible shows – asking what it means to be a real person in an age of fakes, and how the proliferation of digital art can be presented in a physical exhibition space.

The show, subtitled Identity And Authenticity In The Face Of Artificial Intelligence, launched the museum’s new gallery at Tanjong Pagar Distripark on Sept 22.

Mr Duncan Bass, the show’s curator, calls it a “contemporary portraiture show” – insofar as the artists on show use face-morphing software, deep fake algorithms, computer vision programmes and even analogue forgery to call into question what it means to have a face in an age of digital manipulation.

Mr Bass says his goal is to cut through the “technological jargon or marketing language” of these pervasive digital technologies and present a show where visitors can understand the truth behind these complex systems.

Dr June Yap, director of curatorial and collections at SAM, says: “It’s not just a presentation of artists using digital media, but artists analysing and responding to the effects of the digital media landscape which surrounds us and pretty much engulfs our contemporary art.”

She cites the impact of large-language models like ChatGPT and AI image generators like Midjourney and ultimately distils the show into a timeless question posed by the father of computer science Alan Turing: Can machines think?

It is a show that is meant to “disturb”, says Dr Yap, who reminds viewers that “the origins of the internet is that it is a military network – and now we use it for memes”.