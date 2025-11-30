Sigma Contemporary Dance explores urban spaces in Soft Archives

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sigma Contemporary Dance's Soft Archives is staged at its new space in Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

Sigma Contemporary Dance

Sigma Studio Theatre

Nov 29, 8pm

Soft Archives, Sigma Contemporary Dance’s first production at its new Tanjong Pagar Distripark space, unfolds as a choose-your-own-sequence game. Building on Body History (2024) and Walter Benjamin’s The Arcades Project (1982), it imagines the city through bodies in circulation, collision and half-remembered traces.