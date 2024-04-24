Sifa 2024: Safuan Johari assembles singers, including Aisyah Aziz, to imagine post-human world

SINGAPORE – What voices will humans leave behind in a post-apocalyptic world? Music producer Safuan Johari has assembled an unorthodox quartet of vocalists to speculate on this futuristic world without humans.
The home-grown singers – comprising pop-soul singer Aisyah Aziz, ethereal singer-songwriter weish, gamelan musician Rosemainy Buang and opera singer Felicia Teo Kaixin – are recognised in their own fields, but Safuan is pushing them to present a different side in his new show, Suara / Oro Rua.
“At the end of this show, I want the audience to know you can do other things too,” says Safuan.
He adds that rehearsals will give room for each singer to experiment such that, in his mind, each singer will occupy “four different landforms emitting different energies”.
Commissioned by the Singapore International Festival of Arts, Suara / Oro Rua – the Malay word for “voice” and the Maori term for “to resonate” respectively – is an international collaboration between the Singaporean music producer and Maori choreographer Eddie Elliott.
It plays at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from May 24 to 26.
A fan of science-fiction films, Safuan observes that films like Blade Runner (1982) perpetuate an orientalist view of the future. In this show, he is rooting the music in his own familiarity with the indigenous music of the Malay archipelago while gleaning new music vocabulary – such as the chanted song-poetry known as moteatea – from Elliott’s Maori heritage.
Safuan had worked with other indigenous cultures as a composer for Mutiara (2022), a show which explored a hidden history of the pearl shell industry that exploited Malay workers and the First Peoples of the Kimberley in Australia. That experience, he says, gave him a good grounding for this new cross-border collaboration.
“Culturally, it’s mind-blowing – you meet someone who’s quarter-white, quarter-Aboriginal, quarter-Malay and quarter-Japanese, because the Japanese came to introduce new technology for pearl diving,” he adds.
Elliott says of the dancers: “All together, they have more than 100 years of dance history from different backgrounds, and because of that and strong cultural backgrounds, they are naturally in tandem with one another. Though you can expect unity, each dancer also portrays his or her own individuality through his or her movements.”
Safuan points out that he and Elliott have a very different relationship to the land too, citing how the term “land reclamation” – meaning the creation of new land from sea in Singapore – has a different valence for Elliott. He says: “We are in a country which reclaims a lot of land, but the idea of land reclamation to them is claiming their land from the settlers.”
Despite these differences in artistic styles as in attitudes towards the land, when asked what brings everything together, Safuan answers: “This world.”
Book it/Suara / Oro Rua
Where: Singtel Waterfront Theatre, 8 Raffles Avenue
When: May 24 to 26, 8pm (Friday and Saturday), 3pm (Sunday)
Admission: $38 to $78 from str.sg/yEoR
Info: sifa.sg