Sifa 2024: Safuan Johari assembles singers, including Aisyah Aziz, to imagine post-human world

SINGAPORE – What voices will humans leave behind in a post-apocalyptic world? Music producer Safuan Johari has assembled an unorthodox quartet of vocalists to speculate on this futuristic world without humans.

The home-grown singers – comprising pop-soul singer Aisyah Aziz, ethereal singer-songwriter weish, gamelan musician Rosemainy Buang and opera singer Felicia Teo Kaixin – are recognised in their own fields, but Safuan is pushing them to present a different side in his new show, Suara / Oro Rua.

“At the end of this show, I want the audience to know you can do other things too,” says Safuan.

He adds that rehearsals will give room for each singer to experiment such that, in his mind, each singer will occupy “four different landforms emitting different energies”.

Commissioned by the Singapore International Festival of Arts, Suara / Oro Rua – the Malay word for “voice” and the Maori term for “to resonate” respectively – is an international collaboration between the Singaporean music producer and Maori choreographer Eddie Elliott.

It plays at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre from May 24 to 26.

A fan of science-fiction films, Safuan observes that films like Blade Runner (1982) perpetuate an orientalist view of the future. In this show, he is rooting the music in his own familiarity with the indigenous music of the Malay archipelago while gleaning new music vocabulary – such as the chanted song-poetry known as moteatea – from Elliott’s Maori heritage.