Sifa 2024: Moby Dick uses puppets and multimedia for retelling of classic

Moby Dick features a 7.5m-long whale puppet, accompanied by live musicians and video projections. PHOTO: CHRISTOPHE RAYNAUD DE LAGE
Charmaine Lim
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 04:24 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 03:00 PM
SINGAPORE – It took five master puppet-makers only three months to create 50 puppets, including a whale measuring up to 7.5m long, for Plexus Polaire’s stage adaptation of Moby-Dick.

The French-Norwegian company’s artistic director Yngvild Aspeli helped make the faces for the puppets for her idiosyncratic take on Herman Melville’s classic 1851 novel. The award-winning production, which also incorporates live music by three musicians and multimedia projections, opens the Singapore International Festival of Arts at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on May 17.

