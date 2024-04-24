Sifa 2024: Moby Dick uses puppets and multimedia for retelling of classic

SINGAPORE – It took five master puppet-makers only three months to create 50 puppets, including a whale measuring up to 7.5m long, for Plexus Polaire’s stage adaptation of Moby-Dick.

The French-Norwegian company’s artistic director Yngvild Aspeli helped make the faces for the puppets for her idiosyncratic take on Herman Melville’s classic 1851 novel. The award-winning production, which also incorporates live music by three musicians and multimedia projections, opens the Singapore International Festival of Arts at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on May 17.