Sifa 2024: E.M. Forster connects Singaporean theatremakers Haresh Sharma and Chong Tze Chien

Cultural Medallion recipient Haresh Sharma (left) and Young Artist Award recipient Chong Tze Chien are collaborating on festival commission The Prose And The Passion. PHOTOS: NG SOR LUAN, KELVIN CHNG
Shawn Hoo
Updated
Apr 24, 2024, 05:34 PM
Published
Apr 24, 2024, 03:00 PM
SINGAPORE – At least once a month for over a year, playwright Haresh Sharma and director Chong Tze Chien met for coffee, often without any agenda, chatting freely about ideas, literature and what might seem like nonsense to others.

In a scene where it is not unusual for theatremakers to produce or write five plays in a year – or, in Chong’s words, slog like “work horses” – it was a luxury for the local duo to be given two years to realise a commissioned work for the Singapore International Festival of Arts.

