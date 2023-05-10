Sifa 2023: Muna Tseng, 70, premieres new work Me, You, Then, Now which celebrates a storied career

Muna Tseng, 70, looks back at four decades of her dance career in the world premiere of Me, You, Then, Now in Singapore. PHOTO: BEN WU
Shawn Hoo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
SINGAPORE – When festival director Natalie Hennedige approached New York-based dancer Muna Tseng to perform at the Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa), Tseng was poring through VHS tapes from her four-decade dance career.

The 70-year-old choreographer, who was preparing her files for the world’s largest dance archive, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at New York’s renowned Lincoln Center, naturally suggested: “Why don’t I tell the story as a portrait of an artist who has made a body of work and now looks back at it?”

