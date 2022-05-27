Sifa 2022: Ubin tells compelling story about the island and its people

Singapore International Festival of Arts
Pulau Ubin, May 26, 6.15pm
The set and star of this show is the island of Pulau Ubin. Its dwindling population, who tell their stories in a beautifully curated narrative, makes for a compelling cast.
Singapore International Festival of Arts
Pulau Ubin, May 26, 6.15pm
The set and star of this show is the island of Pulau Ubin. Its dwindling population, who tell their stories in a beautifully curated narrative, makes for a compelling cast.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.